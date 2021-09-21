General Motors reveals the Ultium electric motors that will power it into the future

General Motors is getting some new general-use motors.

The automaker revealed the three electric motors that will be featured across the upcoming lineup of electric models that will be built on its Ultium battery-powered platform.

The three motors come in three power levels and will be mixed and matched as required by each model. The trio includes a 180-kilowatt motor intended for front-wheel-drive applications, a 255-kilowatt motor that can be used in the front or rear and a 62-kilowatt auxiliary motor.

The more powerful versions use a permanent magnet design that reduces the need for rare earth minerals while the smallest one is an induction motor that a GM spokesman said would be primarily used to help get a vehicle unstuck and could be disengaged to improve efficiency.

GM said the motors have all been engineered in house with new power control units and that the upcoming GMC Hummer EV would use three of the 255-kilowatt units (two in the rear, one in the front) to reach its advertised 1,000 hp rating.

