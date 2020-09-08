2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye: Here's how much the most powerful American sedan costs

And then there were three.

Dodge has released the price for the 797 hp 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The most powerful sedan in America will join the 710 hp Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV, and the 807 hp Challenger SRT Super Stock, the most powerful American car, in showrooms when it goes on sale early next year.

The vehicles share a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which will also be offered in the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX pickup.

The Charger is priced at $80,090, including destination, which compares to $82,490 for the Durango and $83,160 for the Challenger.

THE RAM 1500 TRX IS THE MOST POWERFUL PICKUP IN THE WORLD

According to Dodge, the widebody Charger will be capable of covering a quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds and hitting a top speed of 203 mph.

The price for the Charger and all SRT models includes a day of instruction at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Ariz.

Dodge will also continue to offer a non-Redeye Charger SRT Hellcat with 717 hp that starts at $71,490.

