Dodge Challenger Shakedown is first of the brand's last V8 muscle cars

The countdown begins with the Shakedown.

Dodge has announced that 2023 will be the last year it builds the V8-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars before it launches the electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024, and it is sending them out with a run of six special "Last Call" models that will be released during the year.

The first to be revealed is the Challenger Shakedown, which is inspired by a custom 1971 Challenger Dodge built for the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.

Based on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack powered by a 485 hp 392 cubic-inch Hemi V8, 1,000 will be built, split evenly between standard and widebody cars painted Destroyer Grey and Pitch Black, respectively.

The cars will be well-equipped with a long list of standard features like Alcantara upholstered seats, carbon fiber interior trim, adaptive cruise control and navigation, but the Shakedown part is largely an appearance package.

It includes a shaker hood and air intake, 392 badges, Shakedown graphics, red Brembo brand brake calipers, 20-inch black wheels, red interior stitching and Demonic Red seatbelts.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the order books open this fall, but a standard Challenger R/T Scat Pack with similar features starts in the mid-$50,000 range.

Dodge will list the entire 2023 model year allocation by dealer on the Dodge Garage website, which will allow shoppers to track down exactly the car they are looking for.

Along with the five special editions that will follow the Shakedown, Dodge will unveil what it says will be a history-making muscle car at this year's SEMA show in November, which is expected to be its most powerful V8 model ever.