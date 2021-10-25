Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Racing
Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart to drive NASCAR cars in a football stadium -- here's why

Clint Bowyer will also drive it at Bowman Gray Stadium.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Here's how iRacing is helping NASCAR turn the L.A. Coliseum into a race track Video

Here's how iRacing is helping NASCAR turn the L.A. Coliseum into a race track

NASCAR is opening the 2022 season with an exhibition Clash race held on a temporary paved track built in the L.A. Coliseum. iRacing VP Steve Meyers enters The Fox Garage to talk about how the racing simulator is being used to help develop it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart are going from the starting grid to the gridiron.

Bowman Gray has a quarter-mile track.

Bowman Gray has a quarter-mile track. (Grant Halverson/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The retired full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers, along with their Fox Sports colleague Clint Bowyer, will be testing NASCAR's Next Gen Cup Series car at Bowman Gray stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Tuesday.

Lower NASCAR-sanctioned series race at the track.

Lower NASCAR-sanctioned series race at the track. (Grant Halverson/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The historic and unusual stadium is a dual-use facility that has a football field the Winston-Salem State University Rams call home surrounded by a quarter-mile car racing track.

The Stewart-Haas Next Gen Ford Mustang took part in a recent test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Stewart-Haas Next Gen Ford Mustang took part in a recent test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Bob Leverone/Getty Images)

NASCAR team owner Stewart will be acting as an official test driver for Goodyear to determine what tires will be used for its debut at the NASCAR Clash exhibition race in February, which will be held on a temporary quarter-mile oval built inside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

iRacing is helping to design the NASCAR track that will be temporarily installed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

iRacing is helping to design the NASCAR track that will be temporarily installed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (NASCAR)

Earnhardt and Boyer are being offered seat time that will provide them with insight for their roles as NASCAR analysts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowman Gray is a NASCAR-sanctioned track that opened in 1937 and was home to Cup Series events (then called the the Grand National Series) from 1958 to 1971.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos