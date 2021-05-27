HOW ONE NASCAR FAN WON AN RV FROM CLINT BOWYER BY PLAYING FOX SUPER 6

Joe Driscoll is a rather private guy, living in Eutawville, South Carolina, a peaceful, quiet town roughly an hour's drive from Charleston.

As a drag racer in the 1970s and a mechanic by trade, Driscoll worked his way up the corporate ladder at UPS, where he retired after a 30-year career as the company's East Region Automotive Coordinator, managing a massive fleet. Throughout his corporate career, Joe has stayed connected to motorsports but has never won anything – until last month’s NASCAR Cup race from Talladega.

"As far as winning anything personally in my life, not really. I might’ve won an honorable mention in a grade school science fair, but nothing quite like this," Driscoll said.

When Joe first saw the FOX Bet Super 6 contest while watching NFL games on FOX Sports this past fall, where the free-to-play app was calling on fans to take a shot at "Winning Terry Bradshaw’s Money," Driscoll downloaded the app and began entering his picks each week.

Following the NFL season, the platform shifted its focus to the NASCAR season, attaching its popular brand to newly appointed FOX Sports race analyst and former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer. Each week, the free-to-play app runs "Clint’s Stage 2" contest , awarding cash prizes for users who are successful in answering six questions relating to Stage 2.

Driscoll is a big NASCAR fan. He watches most races and says he enjoys Clint’s Stage 2 contest because it "makes watching the race much more exciting and allows me to shoot for a goal" at the end of the stage.

Yet there was a new challenge for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this past April: "Win Clint’s Camping World RV."

"I made my Stage 2 picks for Talladega just like I normally would, started watching the race, and my phone rang," Driscoll said. "I didn’t recognize the number but quickly called back when the voicemail was from the Super 6 app . Next thing I know, Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer were congratulating me on winning the RV live on television of the race I was watching. It was surreal, and then my phone started ringing off the hook! It was very cool!"

FOX Super 6 gives fans a chance to win big absolutely for free each week. Last month, superfan Joe Driscoll took home $25,000 and a Camping World RV when he won the Stage 2 contest at Talladega. This past weekend at Circuit of the Americas, Driscoll got to meet Clint Bowyer!

In partnership with Camping World, users playing " Clint’s Stage 2 " contest for the Talladega race entered to win an RV – a Coleman 17B travel trailer, to be exact. After the first went to Joe, a second RV is up for grabs at Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday .

Coincidentally, as a crew member of Follow A Dream, a nonprofit funny car team that competes in the NHRA, Driscoll had recently begun searching for his own RV so he doesn’t have to stay in hotels or bunk with others when traveling to races. Driscoll’s team is led by owner and crew chief Jay Blake, the only blind crew chief in all of motorsports.

As an added bonus, Joe and a guest got to take in NASCAR’s first Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas motor racing track from Austin, Texas, this past weekend, and they got to meet Bowyer and get more familiar with the Camping World Coleman 17B trailer.

"We had a blast at the race, and having a chance to meet and talk racing with Clint was pretty cool," Driscoll said.

There’s still time to win the Camping World RV this week, so make sure you enter "Clint’s Stage 2" contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app — for free. Download now, and make your picks at foxsuper6.com !