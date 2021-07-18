Chase Elliott wins SRX finale in Nashville as Tony Stewart takes season title

Chase Elliott is two for two against dad.

The Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR driver won the SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) season finale at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night ahead of Tony Stewart, his father Bill Elliott and an all-star field that included Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves and Marco Andretti.

Chase and Bill had previously faced off in a late model race in Alabama in 2013 that Chase won and Bill finished fourth in.

The final event in the six-race SRX series that was created by Stewart and NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham this year drew 14,000 spectators to the historic track, which is currently under consideration for a future NASCAR Cup Series race. Organizers said it was the highest-attended event at the speedway since the 1970s. The aging venue, which is the second-oldest continually operated track in the U.S., last hosted the top series in 1984.

Chase was taking part as a guest racer along with up and coming NASCAR start Hailie Deegan. while Bill and Stewart are full-time SRX competitors. Veteran drivers Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy and Michael Waltrip were also in the 12-car lineup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart claimed the season title with two wins and two third-place finishes to go with his runner-up showing in Nashville.

The series was fashioned after the defunct International Race of Champions and is focused on short oval tracks, including Connecticut's Stafford Motor Speedway and Wisconsin's Slinger Speedway, and broadcast live on CBS.

A second season is planned for the summer of 2022.