Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to racing in 9/11 tribute car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will only compete in one NASCAR race this season, but it will be an emotional event.

The semi-retired driver will take part in the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Speedway 20 years to the day of the 9/11 attacks in a car that pays tribute to those lost and the heroes of the day, along with the frontline workers helping with the coronavirus crisis today.

Earnhardt's JR Motorsports Chevrolet will wear a paint scheme inspired by the Tribute in Light that shines as a memorial every year on 9/11 at Ground Zero.

It features "Never Forget 9/11" and the logo of his longtime sponsor Unilever's United for America program, which provides support to frontline aid organizations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all remember what we were feeling in the aftermath of that day. How we as a nation rallied around each other and the phrase 'United we Stand' was more than just a slogan," Earnhardt said in a video unveiling the car.

Earnhardt was the winner of the first NASCAR race to be held after the attacks at Dover International Speedway and carried the American flag during his victory lap.