Cryptic Dodge video teases new muscle car, but what does it mean?

Things are getting really weird at Dodge.

The muscle car brand is counting down the days to the reveal of the last V8-powered car it will ever build.

Dodge is ending production of its V8-powered Challenger and Charger this year and will replace them with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.

The wraps will come off the car in Las Vegas on March 20, and no official information has been released on what to expect. But there are some clues.

The automaker has been releasing a series of teaser videos that just keep getting stranger.

The first showed a creepy face and was followed by one revealing a Leprechaun-looking creature that hooked up to an IV full of a yellowish-green liquid, which transformed it into a Mr. Hyde-like monster. Speculation is that the liquid represents E85.

Rumor has it that the car will have a supercharged V8 that can run on the high octane fuel, which will allow it to produce 909 horsepower, up from the 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat's 707 hp and 2018 Challenger SRT Demon's 808 hp.

Now there's a third video that adds a little weight to the equation.

It shows the original Leprechaun getting onto a scale with the larger Mr. Hyde creature, which causes it to shift as a digital display ticks up to 7.1 pounds.

Some have speculated that it has something to do with the supercharger's boost level, which is measured in PSI, or pounds per square inch.

The first Hellcat's supercharger was rated at 11.6 psi, and the Demon's 14.5 psi, so its possible the 7.1 psi will be added to one of those to create the most powerful production V8 muscle car ever.

Dodge will likely release two more videos with more clues before the Las Vegas event, but if you have any ideas about what it all means., let us know in the comments below.