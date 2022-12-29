Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
Published

Crazy-expensive Chevy: Rare Corvette is worth millions

One-of-a-kind car coming up for auction

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
This 1969 Corvette is one  of a kind.

This 1969 Corvette is one  of a kind. (RM Sotheby's)

ONE OF A KIND: The rarest Corvette is being auctioned for the first time and could set a record. Continue reading here 

ULTIMATE GARAGE FIND: 30 unfinished 2006 Ford GT supercars will be turned into new cars worth a fortune. Continue reading here

GREAT GADGETS: These were the coolest new car features of 2022. Continue reading here

The Rivian R1S can keep its cool. 

The Rivian R1S can keep its cool.  (Fox News Digital)

ELECTRIC TENT: The Rivian R1S SUV can double as a climate-controlled camper. Continue reading here

IT'S OVER: This type of car is going extinct in 2023. Continue reading here

HYDROGEN HOT RODS: Company turning classic cars into clean gas-burning machines. Continue reading here

Chevy has built the most-powerful naturally aspirated American V8.

Chevy has built the most-powerful naturally aspirated American V8. (Chevrolet)

POWER UP: These are the most-powerful American V8 engines ever made. Continue reading here

USED CAR APPRECIATION: Here are 11 classics expected to increase in value next year. Continue reading here

