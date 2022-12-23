Review: The Rivian R1S SUV is a mini RV

The Rivian R1T became the first electric pickup of the current battery-powered era when it went on sale last year, and now the American automaker is breaking more new ground.

The Rivian R1S is the first serious electric off-road SUV and currently the only one on sale. A GMC Hummer EV SUV is on the way, but not until mid-2023.

The R1S rides on the same platform as the R1T, but it has a shorter wheelbase and overall length that improves its off-road capability, since there’s less exposed surface to scrape on obstacles.

The first models being delivered have four electric motors with a combined 835 horsepower. Rivian says it can accelerate to 60 miles an hour in around three seconds, but it’s not really meant to be a sports car.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 RIVIAN R1T ELECTRIC PICKUP IS A GAME-CHANGING TRUCK

Its standard adjustable air suspension system can lift it up to provide up to 15 inches of ground clearance, more than any other vehicle in its size class.

The R1S lists at $78,000 for a dual-motor 260-mile model that’s available for order, but one equipped with the quad-motors and large, 321-mile battery pack the Launch Edition I tested has goes for $92,000.

All versions seat seven in three rows that are roomy enough for adults, if they share the legroom. The Launch Edition comes trimmed in vegan leather and sustainably sourced open-pore wood that gives it the ambiance of a Land Rover or high-end Jeep Grand Cherokee L. A 17.6 cubic-foot cargo area behind the third row and 11.1 cubic-foot "frunk" under the hood provide plenty of storage, even when the seats are full.

Dual digital displays provide the instrument cluster and infotainment system interface. There aren’t any buttons or knobs on the dashboard, just the large central touchscreen that controls nearly everything in concert with four buttons and two scroll wheels on the steering wheel. Even the door locks are operated by an icon in the top left corner of the screen.

While a few more physical controls would improve it, the screen layout is mostly intuitive, but some operations require dives through several menus and eyes off the road for longer than is ideal.

The R1S doesn’t have satellite radio or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, just over-the-air broadcasts, Spotify and TuneIn apps. The Meridian sound system included in the Launch Edition is spectacular, with excellent clarity and separation.

There’s also a rechargeable, removable Bluetooth speaker docked in the center console, a flashlight in the door and an air compressor in the cargo area for the sort of outdoor activities the R1S is designed to accommodate.

On pavement, the R1S rides more like a midsize pickup than one of the luxury SUVs it competes with. Between the all-terrain tires and suspension, there’s an imperfect mix of stiffness and body movement that’s not great on lousy city streets. However, switching it into Sport mode lowers the ride height and puts its hydraulically actuated roll-control system to work, allowing it to handle like a sports sedan on smooth roads. It's quite the transformation.

There, you can also use the Driver+ feature, which is a lane-centering adaptive cruise control that’s enabled on certain pre-mapped roads. The R1T has 10 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and five radars that work with it. Additional capabilities will be added as the software is updated, much like General Motors’ Super Cruise.

The cameras also provide a 360-degree view on the screen and can be set to record video when the vehicle is disturbed while parked with the Gear Guard setting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The R1T loves a good dirt or rocky road, though, and doesn’t mind getting wet. Its floor-mounted battery pack is designed to be waterproof, and the vehicle is rated to ford through water a yard deep.

I didn’t have the opportunity to do that or any extreme off-roading with it, but I have with the R1T, which proved to be incredibly capable on a steep mountain trail in Colorado at 12,000 feet, where the thin air posed no issues for the electric powertrain, just the passengers.

One big advantage the R1S has over the R1T is that it can be used as a miniature RV. There’s a Camp Mode that lets you leave the power and climate control on while you’re sleeping in the back, since there aren’t any emissions to worry about, and uses the suspension to level out the truck on uneven terrain.

The R1T also has this feature, but you can’t really stretch out inside, so you’ll have to sleep under the stars in the bed. The R1S sort of lets you do that, too, thanks to its panoramic glass roof.

I did run into one major issue in the week that I had the R1S. After a couple of hours of fiddling with the suspension and drive modes and driving on ice, it got stuck in a low-speed limp mode I couldn’t get out of. The exact cause still hasn’t been determined, but the fix was easy. I just had to reboot it by holding the hazard light button and the left-most button on the steering wheel simultaneously for a few seconds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seems turning it on and off works for all glitchy electronics, even trucks.

----------

2022 Rivian R1S

Base price: $78,000

As tested: $92,000

Type: 4-door, 7-passenger all-wheel-drive SUV

Drivetrain: 4-motor electric.

Power: 835 hp

Transmission: 1-speed automatic

Range: 321 miles

MPGe: 69 combined