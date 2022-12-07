These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now

When it comes to collector cars, the only way you can guarantee getting your money’s worth is buying a ca vehicle you actually enjoy driving or having around.

However, there are some that will appreciate in value more than others.

Classic car insurer and lifestyle brand Hagerty has released its annual Bull Market list of 11 vehicles that it expects to be good investments in 2023, based on recent valuation trends.

The roundup includes an eclectic collection of sports cars, trucks and even a motorcycle.

"The common factor is timing – even against the current economic backdrop, we believe this group is poised to grow the most in value next year," Hagerty Vice President of Automotive Intelligence Brian Rabold said.

Here’s a look at this year’s picks and the estimated prices for examples in top condition:

1992-2006 AM GENERAL HUMMER H1: $105,000-$127,000

GM has a new all-electric version of the Hummer, but the original military-based H1 still holds appeal for many truck fans. Millennial ownership doubled last year to nearly a third of the H1s insured by Hagerty, while Gen Xers own more than half.

1968-1970 AMC AMX: $30,500-$40,600

The only classic muscle car on the list has seen its value rise 28.8% percent since 2019 while requests for insurance quotes nearly tripled in that time.

2008-2015 AUDI R8 (MANUAL) $154,000-$186,700

Audi’s V8-powered mid-engined supercar still looks like its from the future, but it’s the models with the old-school manual transmission that are expected to become more attractive as less high-end sports cars offer the option these days.

2001-2004 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06: $31,400-$39,300

They don’t make them like this anymore, not since the debut of the mid-engine eighth-generation Corvette in 2020, but the 405 horsepower front-engine fifth-generation Corvette Z06 still packs an entertaining punch.

1936-1947 HARLEY-DAVIDSON KNUCKLEHEAD: $90300-$115,000

These ancient bikes have become increasingly popular with younger riders, with those younger than 45 outnumbering Baby Boomers on Hagerty’s insurance rolls.

2001-2010 LAMBORGHINI MURCIELAGO: $302,700-$342,700

The Lamborghini Aventador ended production this year, but its V12-powered predecessor, the Murcielago, still performs well in the classified ads and on the auction blocks, where values have increased 48% since 2019.

2004-2010 MERCEDES-BENZ SLR MCLAREN $329,3000-$380,700

Before it started making its own line of supercars, McLaren helped Mercdedes-Benz develop this dramatic butterfly-door front engine coupe and convertible. Originally priced around $450,000, the SLR can currently be had for about $350,000, but maybe not for much longer. Prices were up 23% in the third quarter of this year.

2003-2008 NISSAN 350Z: $37,500-$44,900

Nissan’s iconic sports car has a light shining on it these days with the introduction of the new 2023 Z, but the original retro-inspired reboot is lighting up the market with prices spiking 78% over the past year.

1985-1993 SAAB 900 TURBO: $22,200-$25,800

"Seinfeld" is finding a younger audience on streaming, so its maybe no surprise that the car Jerry drove is trending with owners under 40, who have tripled their share of the cars over the past two years.

1991-1998 SUZUKI CAPPUCCINO $12,200-$16,700

Despite the coffee craze that kicked off alongside it in the early 1990s, the Suzuki Cappuccino was never sold new in the United States, but Japanese examples are old enough to import under the 25-year-law and can be found in descent shape for under $10,000.

1984-1988 TOYOTA PICKUP 4X4 $20,700 TO $26,700

Toyota’s trucks have a reputation for lasting forever, and so does their appeal. Recent ones hold their value better than just about any other vehicle and the classics also perform well. Hagerty insures four times as many as it did in 2017, with under 40 buyers more than doubling their ownership of the "Back to the Future" era trucks since 2019.