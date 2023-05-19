Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
Published

A Corvette worth millions and more autos stories

Le Mans racer has an interesting history

Fox News Staff
camoradi corvette top

This 1960 Chevrolet Corvette is expected to sell for millions. (Mecum Auctions)

CLASSIC ON THE BLOCK: A 1960 Corvette with an amazing history is up for auction and worth millions. Continue reading here

PROPER ENGLISH: The new Aston Martin sports car will speak with an appropriate accent. Continue reading here

‘FREE’ TESLAS: Tesla is giving away a Cybertruck, but there's a catch. Continue reading here

rimac side

The Rimac Nevera is a 1,914 horsepower hypercar. (Rimac)

LIGHTNING QUICK: The Rimac Nevera electric supercar claimed 23 speed records on one day. Continue reading here

THE BEST DEFENSE: Bulletproof Land Rover Defender revealed. Continue reading here

grenadier rear

The Ineos Grenadier is a new SUV designed with old-school spirit. (Ineos)

OLD-SCHOOL: The Ineos Grenadier is a brand-new retro SUV and Fox News Digital tested it. Continue reading here

ROBOT MECHANIC: A new machine uses AI technology to change tires faster than a human can. Continue reading here

