Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence
Published

AI-powered RoboTire can change 4 tires twice as fast as a human

New maintenance tech can figure out how to do it

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
AI-powered RoboTire can change 4 tires twice as fast as a human Video

AI-powered RoboTire can change 4 tires twice as fast as a human

RoboTire is a new technology capable of changing four tires in half the time it would take a human technician to complete the common task alone.

Autonomous robot cars may be the next big thing, but robot mechanics are right behind them.

RoboTire is a new technology that can change all four tires on a car two to three times faster than a human can do it alone. But it still requires a human touch — for now.

After a vehicle pulls onto the device’s platform, artificial intelligence-driven machine vision identifies the wheels, spots the lugs and guides the robot arms to unscrew and remove the nuts or lug bolts, then pulls the wheels and tires off.

It then passes them on to a Hunter tire-changing machine, to which it transmits information about the size and type of tire, so that it’s ready to make the swap.

AI-POWERED CRUISE CONTROL CAN STOP TRAFFIC JAMS BEFORE THEY START

robotire above

RoboTire uses robot arms to work on a car while it's parked on a platform. (RoboTire)

A human tech helps with the transition between the two, loads the fresh tire into the changer and keeps an eye on the operation, but Michigan-based RoboTire's founder and CEO Victor Darolfi said the company is working to develop the system to be fully autonomous.

Darolfi told Fox News Digital the entire process can be completed in 23 minutes, and that it’s getting faster all the time as the machine continues to learn through AI.

"It’s mainly training our machine vision system, every motion is guided by this," Darolfi said.

RoboTire already has a large library of information on vehicle types, wheel sizes and bolt patterns, and it can tap into that when it encounters a new one.

robotire wrench

The arms are equipped with wrenches that can accommodate various lugs. (RoboTire)

"Someone can come in with a new rim combination that the robot hasn’t seen yet, but since we’re constantly retraining our models on the fly, that allows the robot to continue and not get hung up," Darolfi said.

"How we handle the variability is our secret sauce."

The company has four stores using RoboTire, and when one learns something new it shares it with the others.

"It figures it out itself, calls back home, and then we rerun our models every week to increase the confidence level," Darolfi explained.

robotire pull

The arm also has fingers that can grip the wheel and tire to move them to the tire-changing station. (RoboTire)

It can even work when conditions aren’t perfect.

"What if there’s mud on the tire or snow packed into the wheel well? As long as it can see one edge of the lug nut, it can find it," Darolfi said. "It’s like seeing through the woods. The AI helps us see the woods, and the machine vision allows us to identify the tree."

robotire graphic

RoboTire uses machine learning to figure out how to work on cars it's never seen before. (RoboTire)

RoboTire hasn’t publicly announced exact pricing but offers it as an all-inclusive "robot as a service" subscription at varying rates that take into account local salaries. Darolfi said most operators will see payback within a year thanks to reduced labor costs and higher production.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Along with retail giant Discount Tire, it’s also being used by a Creamery Tire, a small Philadelphia-area chain that does 80 to 100 tires a day at each location and has been having great success with the one RoboTire it has.

Owner Rich Shainline told Fox News Digital it’s helped the company address the ongoing labor shortage.

robotire creamery

Creamery Tire said the technology has helped during the ongoing labor shortage. (RoboTire)

"Our big thing is, we have to move product, and I can put one guy on it instead of two," Shainline said. "It’s not 100 percent, but the vehicles it can’t handle are few and far between. And RoboTire has been great to work with."

Darolfi said his company is already testing its use on other wheeled vehicles, like side-by-side UTVs, and that the company is working on additional functions he’s not ready to reveal yet, including inspections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Imagine what can you do in and around the tire and in and around where the tires off the vehicle," he said.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.