This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New Aston Martin sports car will speak with an English accent

New DB model to be revealed on May 24

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
James Bond would be so proud.

Aston Martin will reveal its next model on May 24, the brand has confirmed.

It will be the successor to the current DB11 grand tourer, but the company says "grand is not enough" to describe it.

Shadowy teaser images released indicate that it is an update of the DB11, rather than an all-new car, but Aston Martin said it heralds "the start of the ultra-luxury British brand’s next generation."

Aston Martin's next DB car will be revealed on May 24. (Aston Martin)

"A generation that will see all Aston Martin models characterized by prodigious performance and pinpoint driving dynamics, seamless integration of advanced technologies and the sublime style and impeccable craftsmanship for which the brand has long been renowned," the company said.

The new model features a revised infotainment system with a British accent. (Aston Martin)

One major change can be seen in the interior, where the central console has been completely redesigned and equipped with a new infotainment system.

The car will replace the DB11 in the company's lineup. (Aston Martin)

Aston Martin chairman and co-owner Lawrence Stroll told Autocar that the old Mercedes-Benz-based system was being replaced with a custom-designed one featuring "our own faces, our own voices – a proper English accent."

The V12-powered DB11 has a top speed of 208 mph. (Aston Martin)

The DB11 is currently offered with V8 and V12 engines also supplied by Mercedes-Benz with that offer up to 630 hp in the U.S. and a top speed of 208 mph at prices ranging from around $220,000 to $275,000.

Stroll said the V12 is "synonymous with the brand," so it could return with the new model, even as the brand prepares to launch its first electric model, which will replace the V12-powered Vantage in 2025.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.