New Bulletproof Land Rover Defender lives up to its name

Sometimes the best defense is a very good defense.

Armored car specialist Inkas has unveiled a bulletproof version of the latest Land Rover Defender 110.

It is based on the 518 hp V8-powered version of the four-door SUV and equipped with the gear needed to achieve a BR6 level of protection, the highest allowed for a civilian vehicle.

Body panels can withstand fire from a 7.62mm rifle and overlaps cover the door seams.

Bulletproof glass is used all around and the underbody and gas tank are strong enough to deflect two hand grenades exploding at the same time.

The passenger compartment is sealed off from the cargo area, and the suspension and brakes have been upgraded to handle the extra weight added by the modifications.

The Defender rides on a military-grade run-flat wheel and tire package with solid polycarbonate inserts that allow the vehicle to keep moving even if the tires have been entirely blown out.

Options above the base package include engine bay armoring and fire suppression, a roof escape hatch, a night vision camera and lights and sirens.

The vehicle can also be equipped with roll-down bulletproof windows, door-opening assist, an oxygen filtration system and reinforced bumpers for ramming through obstacles.

Inkas does not advertise exact pricing for the conversion, but says armoring alone for its vehicles runs from $50,000 to $100,000, while a stock V8-powered Defender 110 starts at $112,975.