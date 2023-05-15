Tesla is giving away a Cybertruck, but there's a catch

The Tesla Cybertruck will soon be on sale — sooner or later.

Tesla is currently building the assembly line that will produce the electric pickup, which was first revealed in 2019.

The original plans to begin delivering it in 2021 were delayed several times, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised that the first trucks will roll off the line in Texas before the end of this year.

Final specifications and pricing have not been announced, but now it's possible to get one of those early trucks for free. Sort of.

Tesla offers a program for its customers that allows them to earn points on purchases and also for referring other customers who go on to buy a Tesla vehicle or solar power system.

Buying a new Model 3, for instance, earns 3,500 points, while referring one gets 2,000 points.

The points can be redeemed for a variety of things listed in a Loot Box. They often change and have ranged from free Supercharger miles and satin Tesla "Short Shorts" to a Tesla Roadster sports car, which was unveiled as a concept in 2017, but still hasn't made it to showrooms.

Now Tesla is offering entries into a raffle for a free Cybertruck in the Loot Box.

Model 3 owner BabyTesla posted screenshots from the Tesla app that advertised a Cybertruck Raffle for 500 points.

"Enter for your chance at a free Cybertruck. One winner will be selected at random to receive one of the first Cybertruck VINs off the line — no reservation needed, free of charge. Multiple entries allowed."

Further details or a projected date of delivery were not provided.

As far as getting the points to enter are concerned, the lowest-priced Tesla is currently the Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive that starts at $42,240.