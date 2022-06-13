Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Son restores father's 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS that was in garage for 34 years

Classic Chevrolet Impala resurrected on 'My Dream Car!'

By Danielle Trotta | Fox News
Danielle Trotta is the host of FOX Business Network's "My Dream Car," which follows families surprising loved ones with restored classic cars

The Mans family may just own my favorite car of the entire season!

Once you lay eyes on their dad's 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS you’ll understand why. My oh my it is one gorgeous car! But it doesn’t mean it didn’t need a ton of work.

Chad Mans was willing to put the time & money into restoring his dad Jerry’s dream car but always wondered in the back of his mind: "Can I really pull off this surprise?"

Mans' Chevy Impala SS was stored away in 1987.

Mans' Chevy Impala SS was stored away in 1987. (Fox Business Network)

Jerry purchased the car new, enjoyed it for over two decades, put it in storage in 1987 and hasn't driven it since.

Jerry Mans purchased the car when new.

Jerry Mans purchased the car when new. (Fox Business Network)

Jerry had kept the beloved Impala in his garage, which looked like something out of a hoarder TV show. It was buried under so many layers of his belongings that it was a chore just to get the car to our builder Kevin’s shop.

The 1964 Impala SS was the last built on Chevy's X-frame chassis before the model was fully redesigned for 1965.

The 1964 Impala SS was the last built on Chevy's X-frame chassis before the model was fully redesigned for 1965. (Fox Business Network)

They work up until the final moments - literally - to get this car done and the reveal location Chad came up with is anything but random.

This reveal is unlike any other we’ve done - and I can’t give away why, but I promise you’ll be blown away.

New episodes of "My Dream Car" premiere Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Business Network and can also be seen on Fox Nation