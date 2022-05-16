Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

A rare 'time-traveling' 1965 Ford Mustang is for sale

Was used on the Disney Magic Skyway at the 1964-1965 World's Fair

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Mustang is a timeless classic, and once it even traveled through time.

The original Ford Mustang debuted at the 1964 World's Fair.

(Getty Images)

Following its reveal to the public on April 17, 1964 at the World's Fair in New York, eleven of the original Ford Mustangs were used on the Disney Magic Skyway at the event.

Eleve Mustangs were used on the Disney Magic Skyway ride.

(Ford)

The ride was a collaboration between the brands that featured several Ford models that were pulled along a track through dioramas that depicted various eras filled with animatronic characters from the time of the dinosaurs to a futuristic city.

Several other Ford models were also featured on the Magic Skyway.

(Ford)

Following the end of the fair in 1965, the equipment needed for the ride was removed and the cars sold to customers.

Several Ford models were featured on the Disney Magic Skyway. 

(Ford)

Of the eleven Mustangs, three are known to still exist including a white example with a red interior that was purchased by its current owner in 1978.

One of three Magic Skyway Mustangs known to exist is being auctioned at the Mecum Indy event.

(Mecum Auctions)

It's the only one that has been restored to classic car show-winning condition and still features many of its original parts, including its 200 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine, most of its body panels and all of its glass. The majority of the rest of it has been replaced using new old stock and period-correct parts.

The Mustang has been fully restored.

(Mecum Auctions)

The car has 35,500 on its odometer, although it was believed to have also 5,000 miles being towed around on the ride.

A few more feet will now be added when it crosses the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 21, where it is expected to sell for $100,000 to $150,000.

That's about twice what a typical Mustang like it is worth without the sprinkling of Disney's magic fairy dust.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos