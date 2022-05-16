A rare 'time-traveling' 1965 Ford Mustang is for sale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford Mustang is a timeless classic, and once it even traveled through time.

Following its reveal to the public on April 17, 1964 at the World's Fair in New York, eleven of the original Ford Mustangs were used on the Disney Magic Skyway at the event.

The ride was a collaboration between the brands that featured several Ford models that were pulled along a track through dioramas that depicted various eras filled with animatronic characters from the time of the dinosaurs to a futuristic city.

Following the end of the fair in 1965, the equipment needed for the ride was removed and the cars sold to customers.

Of the eleven Mustangs, three are known to still exist including a white example with a red interior that was purchased by its current owner in 1978.

It's the only one that has been restored to classic car show-winning condition and still features many of its original parts, including its 200 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine, most of its body panels and all of its glass. The majority of the rest of it has been replaced using new old stock and period-correct parts.

The car has 35,500 on its odometer, although it was believed to have also 5,000 miles being towed around on the ride.

A few more feet will now be added when it crosses the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 21, where it is expected to sell for $100,000 to $150,000.

That's about twice what a typical Mustang like it is worth without the sprinkling of Disney's magic fairy dust.