Chevy's electric 1977 K5 Blazer is the classic truck of the future
Electric Connect and Cruise conversion kit going on sale next year
General Motors has built an electric 1977 Chevy K5 Blazer. Soon, you can, too.
The K5 Blazer-E serves as a showpiece for GM’s upcoming Electric Connect and Cruise conversion kit that includes a battery and motor you can use to convert pretty much anything it’ll fit in into an electric vehicle.
The package comes with a 200 hp/266 lb-ft electric motor based on the one in the Chevy Bolt EV, a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack, power control unit, wiring harness and a liquid cooling system for the batteries.
Although the motor provides direct drive in the Bolt, GM hooked it up to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The company will provide training to custom car outfits interested in making the swap to customers when it goes on sale late next year at a yet to be announced price.
GM said it is the first of a line of eCrate packages it plans to offer that will include high-performance versions.
In 2018, GM built an electric Chevy Camaro drag car with 700 hp that could cover a quarter-mile in 9.51 seconds at 140 mph and said something like its powertrain could one day be on sale.
