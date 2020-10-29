Chevy's electric 1977 K5 Blazer is the classic truck of the future

General Motors has built an electric 1977 Chevy K5 Blazer. Soon, you can, too.

The K5 Blazer-E serves as a showpiece for GM’s upcoming Electric Connect and Cruise conversion kit that includes a battery and motor you can use to convert pretty much anything it’ll fit in into an electric vehicle.

The package comes with a 200 hp/266 lb-ft electric motor based on the one in the Chevy Bolt EV, a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack, power control unit, wiring harness and a liquid cooling system for the batteries.

Although the motor provides direct drive in the Bolt, GM hooked it up to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The company will provide training to custom car outfits interested in making the swap to customers when it goes on sale late next year at a yet to be announced price.

GM said it is the first of a line of eCrate packages it plans to offer that will include high-performance versions.

In 2018, GM built an electric Chevy Camaro drag car with 700 hp that could cover a quarter-mile in 9.51 seconds at 140 mph and said something like its powertrain could one day be on sale.

