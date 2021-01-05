Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet
Published

The Chevrolet Spark is now the only car you can buy for under $15G

Microcompact starts at $14,395

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Despite the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the average price paid for a vehicle in the U.S. reached a record of $38,000 in December, according to J.D. Power.

That's an increase of nearly 20% since 2015, when the figure was just shy of $32,000.

Back then the cheapest new car on sale was the $12,815 Nissan Versa, and there were half a dozen you could get for under $15,000.

Today, several mainstream brands, including Ford, Honda, Mazda and Toyota, don't even offer any vehicles for less than $20,000 (including destination fees), and there's just one left in the sub-$15,000 range.

Following a price increase for the Mitsubishi Mirage from $14,990 to $15,565 for the 2021 model year, the South Korea-made Chevrolet Spark is now the cheapest car on sale at $14,395.

(Chevrolet)

That gets you a four-door microcompact with a 98 hp four-cylinder engine and 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic adds $1,100 and checks out at $15,495, making it $100 less than the manual-equipped Mirage, which comes with a 78 hp three-cylinder. The Versa, which was fully redesigned last year, starts at $15,855.

Unfortunately, if you're looking for a Chevrolet with a little more room you're going to have to pony up a lot more money. Chevy discontinued the Sonic subcompact hatchback and sedan for 2021, leaving the Trailblazer subcompact utility vehicle as its next most affordable option at $19,995.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos