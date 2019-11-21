Expand / Collapse search
(Chevrolet)

Chevrolet
LA Auto Show: The Chevrolet Trailblazer is back, but very different

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Trailblazer is back … and smaller than ever.

(Chevrolet)

The automaker has resurrected the name on a subcompact crossover utility vehicle that’s sized between its Trax and Equinox models and very different than the truck that was discontinued in the U.S. in 2009.

(Chevrolet)

The 2021 Trailblazer shares its platform with the recently introduced Buick Encore GX. Following on the tailgate of the recently rebooted midsize Blazer, it features front-end styling that echoes the Chevrolet Camaro’s, deeply scalloped sides and an available contrast color roof.

The Trailblazer features a fold-down fron passenger seat and can accommodate 8.5-foot-long items inside.

The Trailblazer features a fold-down fron passenger seat and can accommodate 8.5-foot-long items inside. (Chevrolet)

The Trailblazer will be offered with the choice of either a 1.2-liter or 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the latter with 155 hp. Front-wheel-drive Trailblazers will come with a CVT automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive versions will be equipped only with the 1.3-liter engine and a 9-speed automatic.

The ACTIVE has a front end design that provides extra ground clearance.

The ACTIVE has a front end design that provides extra ground clearance. (Chevrolet)

In an effort to live up to the Trailblazer name, there’s an ACTIV trim level that comes with a suspension and wheel/tire package tuned to handle gravel roads, while a sporty RS model is aimed at street performance.

MOIRE FROM THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

The base Trailblazer will have a starting price below $20,000, which is less than the cheapest Trax trim at $22,295, and will come standard with pedestrian-detecting automatic emergency brakes and lane-keeping assist. A camera-based adaptive cruise control system will be among the additional high-tech features on the options list when the Trailblazer goes on sale next spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu