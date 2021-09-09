2022 Chevrolet Silverado revealed with ZR2 extreme off-road model and hands-free Super Cruise tech

Chevrolet is sprucing up the Silverado 1500.

The Silverado ZR2 is the most extreme model ever.

The full size-pickup is getting a mild redesign and a wild new model added to the lineup for 2022.

The Chevrolet Silverado High Country, ZR2 and LT each have a unique grille design.

All 2022 Silverados feature a fresh face with a restyled grill, while high end trims (LT and above) have an all-new interior, addressing one of the top criticisms of the current model.

The Silverado ZR2 gets a rugged interior treatment.

The reconfigured layout includes a console shifter on trucks with front bucket seats and a dashboard equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant, Maps and Play.

It’s all dressed in more premium materials, including open-pore wood and stainless steel speaker grates in the top-of-the-line High Country, which is also available with a version of GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system that’s been programmed to work with a trailer in tow.

The High Country features high-end leather, open-pore wood and stainless steel trim.

For those who prefer off-road driving, Chevy is introducing a high-performance Silverado ZR2 that’s similar in concept to the midsize Colorado ZR2. It has unique exterior styling, a two-inch body lift, the Silverado’s 420 hp 6.2-liter V8 and a set of Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers, which mechanically adjust their firmness based on wheel position and compression speed by controlling the flow of fluid through three chambers to blend on road comfort with extreme off-road capability.

The ZR2 also has front and rear electronic locking differentials, extensive underbody protection, a uniquely-tuned traction control system and a low speed one-pedal driving feature, similar to the Ford Bronco’s and F-150 Raptor's, that engages the brakes as you lift off the throttle to provide better control while negotiating tricky terrain.

Chevrolet hasn’t said if it’s meant to be a direct competitor to the likes of the Raptor, Ram Rebel and TRX or Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, but it has been developing it in the Best of the Desert racing series with Chad Hall racing for the past few years.

The Silverado LT trim is the lowest-priced model that gets the new interior.

The Silverado’s V6 engine option has been dropped, but the potency of its base 310 hp 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been cranked up with a major torque boost from 348 lb-ft to 420 lb-ft that helps increase its maximum tow rating to 9,600 pounds.

For heavier hauling, Silverado fitted with the 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder diesel engine now come with a trailering package that includes a new differential and cooling system that brings its top tow rating on par with the 6.2-liter V8’s 13,300 pounds.

Pricing for the new 2022 Silverado will be released closer to when it is scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of next year.