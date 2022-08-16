The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison extreme off-road pickup is ready to roam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 high performance pickup is already an animal, but now it's beefing up.

Chevy has collaborated with off-road truck specialist American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to create the Silverado ZR2 Bison, which is built to handle the most extreme terrain.

The two companies previously worked together on the midsize Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup, and the full-size Silverado is getting a similar treatment to that truck.

It features a special set of five press-hardened steel underbody skid plates that the companies say are three-and-a-half times stronger than typical cold-stamped steel.

They are positioned to protect key driveline components along with the fuel tank.

AEV also adds powder coated steel front and rear steel bumpers designed to increase the truck's clearance over rocks and other obstacles. Both have integrated steps and heavy-duty recovery points, and the front one can be equipped with a winch accessory.

A set of unique black AEV-designed 18-inch wheels fitted with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain tires is included in the package.

The truck is otherwise a stock Silverado ZR2 with a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8 and the model's special suspension. It uses Multimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks fitted with precisely tuned valves that control the flow of the hydraulic fluid inside to provide progressive damping characteristics that can accommodate long wheel travel for rock crawling without compromising cushioning and body control at high speeds.

The Silverado ZR2 Bison starts will start at $78,490 when production begins early next year while the standard Silverado ZR2 has a base price of $71,595.