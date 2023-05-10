Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Indy 500 pace car revealed ahead of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing

It's a seven-time charmer.

A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible will serve as pace car for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this Memorial Day weekend, marking the seventh year in a row that a Corvette has filled the role.

It's also the 20th time a Corvette pace car has been used to pace The Greatest Spectacle in Racing since the first hit the track in 1978, more than any other model.

The Z06 is the top performance version of the Corvette.

FIRST HYBRID CHEVROLET CORVETTE SOLD FOR $1.1 MILLION. HERE'S WHY

It's powered by a 670 hp V8 that's related to the one used in the Corvette race cars that compete in the IMSA sports car series and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 that's ever been available in a production car.

"We are honored to be pacing the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with the Corvette Z06 convertible," said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet.

"Chevrolet and INDYCAR share the same spirit of competition, and we are proud Z06 will lead the pack across the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

The Z06 is painted Red Mist Metallic and equipped with two-tone sport seats, Tech Bronze wheels and the Z07 performance package. A similar production car lists for over $150,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The car features Indy 500 graphics and safety lighting that's been integrated into its design.

Chevrolet is also providing a fleet of 50 Camaro SS convertibles to serve as festival cars shuttling VIPs around, and they'll be offered for sale at local dealers after the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has not yet announced who will be the pace car driver for the race. Former Indycar driver Sarah Fisher drove last year.