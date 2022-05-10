Indy 500 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 pace car and driver revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The racing-inspired 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be leading the field at the biggest race of them all.

The newest version of the sports car will serve as pace car for the Indy 500 on May 29, marking the Corvette's 19th time in the role.

The mid-engine coupe is a 70th Anniversary Edition version of the Z06, which is powered by a 670 hp 5.5-liter V8 that is the most powerful naturally-aspirated engine Chevrolet has ever built.

Three identical cars will be prepared with special graphics packages and nine-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher will serve as pace car driver.

The winner of the race is traditionally given one of the cars, which will be supported by a fleet of Chevrolet Camaro Convertibles that will be used as "festival cars" during the month of May in and around at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Corvette has now been used as the pace car for three years running, the Z06 preceded by the Corvette Stingray Convertible and Coupe.

