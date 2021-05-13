The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is racing through dealerships

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray isn't just a fast car, but also a fast-seller.

The high performance sports car needed just 9.2 days to sell during April, compared to a new car average of 48.3 days, according to data compiled by iseecars.com.

It has been in the top spot for all of 2021.

The in-demand model is one of many that has been in short supply due to production reductions caused by the semiconductor chip shortage hitting the automotive industry and sells for an average price of $87,390.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe was second on the list at 10.5 days. The plug-in hybrid SUV has an all-electric range of 21 miles per charge and a total output of 375 hp.

The Kia Telluride three-row SUV, which was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and World Car of the Year in 2020, continues to be popular and was moving at a rate of 12.6 days last month.

Two new models that underperformed were the Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E. The Bronco Sport dropped out of the top 20 to 31st position with a 25.2-day selling rate and the Mustang Mach-E was ranked 39th at 28.8 days, with inventories of the latter rising 26% for the month.

Ford, using its own data, reported that the Bronco Sport and Mach-E turned at rates of 13 days and 4 days, respectively, during the month. However, while Bronco Sport deliveries were up, Mach-E deliveries dropped from 2,637 in March to 1,951 in April.