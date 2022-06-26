New Chevrolet Colorado pickup teased ahead of July 28 reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Next year is going to be a good onr for midsize pickup truck fans.

There's a redesigned Ford Ranger on the way that will include the first Raptor model ever offered in the U.S.

It will join the F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor in Ford's growing high-performance truck lineup.

The wide body Ranger Raptor has already been revealed for foreign markets and includes a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that's expected to be rated around 400 hp in American models.

It won't be the only new truck in the segment, however, as Chevrolet has confirmed that the all-new 2023 Colorado will be revealed this summer.

Chevrolet hasn't released any technical details about it, but has posted a teaser video showing it in full ... from a distance.

It retains a traditional pickup look, but with more detail to its front and rear styling than the current Colorado.

The tan truck is the sporty ZR2 model that will compete against the Raptor with a front push bar, a light bar and an updated version of the advanced off-road suspension system the current Colorado ZR2 and Silverado ZR2 use.

Rumor has it that the ZR2 will be equipped with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's offered in the Silverado with 310 hp, but Chevy hasn't tipped its hat just yet.

It will on July 28 when the 2023 Colorado debuts.