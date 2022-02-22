The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor is a mini monster truck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Someone call Owen Grady, the Raptors are multiplying!

Ford has uncaged the all-new Ranger Raptor pickup, which goes on sale overseas this summer and will arrive in the U.S. in 2023 alongside the redesigned standard-issue Ranger that it's based on.

The Ranger Raptor follows the same formula as the F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor with a widebody design and a high performance suspension system anchored by a set of Fox Live Valve dampers. The Fox shocks have position-sensitive damping, which allows them to combine maximum articulation with high speed stability, all while being able to prevent the truck from bottoming out on big jumps.

The Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that should be rated around 400 hp when it reaches the U.S. The motor is equipped with an anti-lag technology derived from racing that keeps the turbos spooled up for three seconds after you let off the throttle, so they're ready to go when you floor it again.

A full-time four-wheel-drive system is standard and comes with a two-speed transfer case and both front and rear locking differentials for extreme rock crawling. It's connected to the engine via a 10-speed automatic transmission. A traction management system features seven settings for a variety of on and off-road situations and an active exhaust cranks up the volume in four steps from Quiet to Baja.

The Ranger's interior is thoroughly modernized and features a 12.4-inch portrait-oriented central display for the infotainment system, similar to that found in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Pricing for the Ranger Raptor hasn't been announced, but the larger F-150 Raptor starts at $70,370.