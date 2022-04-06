Party time: Chevrolet Camaro SS Indy 500 festival cars hit the brickyard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

They sure beat an airport rental.

Chevrolet has revealed the fleet of Camaro convertibles that will be used to ferry officials and luminaries around Indianapolis during the month of May leading up to the 2022 Indy 500.

All the cars are V8-powered Camaro SS models in 2SS trim finished in wild cherry tintcoat with ceramic white interiors and a unique decal package commemorating the 106th running of the race.

The cars have a retail price of just over $52,000 as equipped and will be on sale shortly after the race after they are distributed to dealers across the country.

The pace car for the race has yet to be revealed, however, and will likely be something different.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible served in the role and with the all-new, race car-inspired Corvette Z06 launching this year it's a pretty good bet to lead the field across the yard of bricks.