Collector Cars
Published

Party time: Chevrolet Camaro SS Indy 500 festival cars hit the brickyard

Fleet of commemorative Camaros will go on sale after the race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
They sure beat an airport rental.

The Chevrolet Camaro convertible will serve as the 2022 Indy 500 festival car.

The Chevrolet Camaro convertible will serve as the 2022 Indy 500 festival car. (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet has revealed the fleet of Camaro convertibles that will be used to ferry officials and luminaries around Indianapolis during the month of May leading up to the 2022 Indy 500.

The festival cars are Camaro SS models finished in wild cherry tintcoat paint.

The festival cars are Camaro SS models finished in wild cherry tintcoat paint. (Chevrolet)

All the cars are V8-powered Camaro SS models in 2SS trim finished in wild cherry tintcoat with ceramic white interiors and a unique decal package commemorating the 106th running of the race.

A unique decal package commemorates the 106th running of the Indy 500.

A unique decal package commemorates the 106th running of the Indy 500. (Chevrolet)

The cars have a retail price of just over $52,000 as equipped and will be on sale shortly after the race after they are distributed to dealers across the country.

The pace car for the race has yet to be revealed, however, and will likely be something different.

Last year a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible served in the role and with the all-new, race car-inspired Corvette Z06 launching this year it's a pretty good bet to lead the field across the yard of bricks.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos