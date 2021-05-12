Indy 500 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible pace car revealed

The Corvette is going back to Indiana.

For the second year in a row, the mid-engine Corvette Stingray will serve as the pace car for the Indy 500.

This time around Chevy is sending the convertible version of the two-door sports car, which will be the first drop-top to lead the field since the Chevrolet Camaro Convertible in 2011.

The Corvette Stingray Convertible features a retractable hardtop design and weighs just 80 pounds more than the coupe version.

The production-spec pace car features grey and yellow sport seats, a 495 hp 6.2-liter, Z51 performance package and optional high-wing spoiler, but has been equipped with racing harnesses, emergency lights and Indy 500 logos for the event.

A Corvette Stingray with the high-downforce Z51 package has a top speed over 180 mph, but won't need to go that fast at Indy, where the pace car only needs to reach 130 mph.

This year's pace car's driver has not yet been announced.

A fleet of Chevrolet Camaro convertibles will be used as support vehicles for the event.

After running in front of empty grandstands last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indy 500 is set to host approximately 135,000 fans on May 30.