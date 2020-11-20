Build a Bronco: Ford shows how you can do bodywork at home

Ford has figured out a way for you to beat up your Bronco off-road, but still keep it looking good.

The extreme Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept was built to showcase the versatility of the upcoming SUV along with some new parts.

Among them are a set of fenders designed to easily replace the stock body panels for when you plan to head onto a tight rocky or wooded trail.

They’re aluminum on the concept truck, but Ford said that the idea is to make them out of impact-resistant composite. The Bronco features a modular design with a couple of dozen easily removable bolts holding the fenders in place, so swapping them shouldn’t take too long.

The off-road fenders do without the removable flares that come from the factory. Ford also replaced the doors on the concept with step-over sills based on the design of the original 1966 Bronco U13 Roadster.

The clever parts haven’t been confirmed for production, but Ford will have more than 200 accessories ready to go when deliveries of the Bronco begin next June.

