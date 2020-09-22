Ford responds to Bronco fans, will offer 'Sasquatch' extreme off-road option with a stick shift

Sometimes whining pays off.

When Ford unveiled the all-new Bronco in July there was a lot to like for 4x4 enthusiasts, but some of them found something to complain about anyway.

The SUV offers a Sasquatch option that adds features, including front and rear locking axles, an upgraded suspension and 35-inch tires to turn it into an extreme off-roader designed to take on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon model.

The catch was that it was only being made available on Broncos equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission and not its unique 7-speed manual with super-low “crawler” first gear.

It didn’t take long for the topic to light up the Bronco fan forums and social media accounts — and Ford said it was open to suggestions on feature availability from reservations holders.

Well, this crowdsourced consumer focus group has gotten its way, because Ford has announced that the Sasquatch package can now be ordered on stick-shift trucks, including the entry-level Base trim level.

Full pricing information has not been released, but the Base Bronco with a 270 hp 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine starts at $29,995 (not including delivery), while a customer survey uncovered by fan site Bronco6G.com suggests that the Sasquatch package will be a $5,000 on most models. For comparison, a Wrangler Rubicon with a six-speed manual and 285 hp V6 currently goes for $38,695 before destination fees.

The Jeep’s price could change before you can get your hands on a Base Bronco Sasquatch, however. Ford says it won’t be available until late 2021, while deliveries for the rest of the lineup are expected to begin in June.

