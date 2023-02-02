Expand / Collapse search
Bugatti
Published

One-of-a-kind Bugatti sets new car record with $10.8 million auction

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is one-of-a-kind

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Bugatti Chiron breaks 300 mph Video

Bugatti Chiron breaks 300 mph

Claims record for fastest production car.

The last 16-cylinder Bugatti to ever be sold has set a new car auction price record, and it almost didn't exist.

The Profilée was designed as the prototype for a planned series of 30 special edition versions of the Chiron supercar.

It's a more luxurious take on the Chiron Pur Sport, which was one of the most hardcore performance versions of the 1,479 horsepower coupe.

That's not to say it isn't quick.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is the only car of its kind.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is the only car of its kind. (Bugatti)

While its top speed has been restricted to 232 mph – unlike other Chirons that can reach 261 mph and as much as 304 mph with their governors turned off – the Profilée is the quickest. It can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and reach 186 mph in 12.4 seconds.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée features a bespoke interior with a nameplate.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée features a bespoke interior with a nameplate. (RM Sotheby's)

However, while it was in development, Bugatti filled the order books for the limited run of 500 Chirons it said it would make, so it canceled the program before it began.

Bugatti decided to go ahead and bring the pre-series car to completion as a street legal vehicle under European regulations, anyway.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned for $10.8 million.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned for $10.8 million. (RM Sotheby's)

Instead of selling it, the blue and black car was offered at the RM Sotheby's Paris auction, where it sold for 9,792,500 Euros, which is roughly $10.8 million. More run-of-the-mill Chiron models list in the $3.5 million range.

That breaks the record for a new car sold at auction, which was set in 2017 when a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta went for 8.3 million Euros. That was equivalent to $10 million at the time, but it was charity auction, which could've skewed the result.

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aptera was sold at a charity auction for $10 million.

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aptera was sold at a charity auction for $10 million. (Ferrari)

But the Profile still isn't the most expensive new car ever sold, just the most expensive auctioned. Bugatti doesn't mind, as that title also belongs to one of its cars.

The Bugatti La Voitre Noir was sold for a reported $19 million.

The Bugatti La Voitre Noir was sold for a reported $19 million. (Bugatti)

The one of a kind Chiron-based La Voiture Noire was sold privately to a "Bugatti enthusiast" for 11 million Euros and a total of $18.9 million after all taxes and fees were added. The buyer's identity is still undisclosed, but Cristiano Ronaldo or former Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piëch are among the people it has been rumored to be.

The La Voitre Noir was inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic.

The La Voitre Noir was inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic. (Bugatti)

The Chiron will be succeeded by an all-new Bugattti model that is yet to be revealed, but will trade its quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter engine for a smaller displacement motor with electric assist.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.