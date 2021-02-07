Bruce Springsteen stars in Jeep's Super Bowl LV ad promoting unity

Jeep has tapped Bruce Springsteen for its Super Bowl LV commercial, but it doesn't include a new model or one of the rock legend's classic songs.

Instead, the spot features an ethereal score and spoken word poem by outspoken Springsteen called "The Middle," with a message urging Americans to come together.

Springsteen, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, says in the voiceover, "the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear."

"As for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you're from," he continues.

The two-minute commercial was shot in and around Lebanon, Kan., and the U.S. Center Chapel, located at the geographic center of the contiguous U.S. Only two classic Jeep CJ models appear before the ad closes with the tagline: "To the ReUnited States of America."

"'The Middle' is a celebration of the Jeep brand’s 80-year anniversary and, more timely, it is a call to all Americans to come together and seek common ground as we look collectively to the road ahead," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer of Jeep owner Stellantis.

Rutgers University American studies professor Louis Masur told Vanity Fair that the commercial is the first Springsteen has done for a brand since he read a promotion for wine during a radio interview in 1974.

Stellantis predecessor Fiat Chrysler has had a series of big-name gets for its Super Bowl commercials over the past decade, including Clint Eastwood, Bob Dylan and Bill Murray, who revisited his film "Groundhog Day" in a commercial for the Jeep Gladiator last year.