Bruce Springsteen says Tim McGraw cheered him up after his 2003 Grammy loss: ‘I always remembered that’

Bruce Springsteen never forgot the moment when an unlikely pal was determined to cheer him up.

The singer-songwriter appeared on Tim McGraw’s Apple Music Country show, titled "Beyond the Influence Radio," where he described how the crooner uplifted his spirits he lost in the "Album of the Year" category during the 2003 Grammys.

"I always remember one thing you said to me," said Springsteen, 71, as quoted by People magazine on Thursday. "It was the night after we lost the Grammy for ‘The Rising’ and I came into the dressing room and everybody was kind of down in the mouth. And you said, ‘Hey, what’s the matter man? You’re Bruce Springsteen.

"I always remembered that, man," shared "The Boss." "That took me up, it was kind of a great moment. And I’ve always remembered that when I think of you."

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM 'LETTER TO YOU' WITH THE E STREET BAND

According to the outlet, "The Rising" won for "Best Rock Album." However, "Album of the Year" ultimately went to Norah Jones’ "Come Away with Me."

"More than wanting to be rich or famous, I wanted to be great," Springsteen reflected on his decades-long career in music. "That was the thing that motivated me when people looked at me and my band. I wanted [them] to say, ‘Well, man, they were one of the great ones.'

"And that still motivates me like it did when I was 16 years old," Springsteen continued.

These days, the star is focusing on his newest record, "Letter to You." He told McGraw, 53, that "it can stand up next to the best records I’ve made."

CLICK TO HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November 2020, People magazine reported that following the album’s release, Springsteen made history as the first artist to ever have a Top 5 album on the Billboard 200 chart in six decades.

"Letter to You" is Springsteen’s 21st top 10 album.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was just the desire to do something that would wake my fans up," he said, "make them feel alive, help contextualize their lives at this point and in these very difficult times that we’re going through. And that would just be great."

"Beyond the Influence" airs every other Wednesday or on-demand on Apple Music.