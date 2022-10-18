Bizarre Ford F-150 'armored' sports car surfaces for sale

And you thought the Tesla Cybertruck was wild.

A unique custom Ford-150 that looks like an armored sports car is making its debut at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston on Saturday, October 22.

The Hamba was built by US Specialty Vehicles (USSV), which is known for converting Ford trucks into military-inspired machines that have been featured in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

USSV distributor Steve Waldie of Inerstate Motorsport in New Jersey said it was the brainchild of the company's Chinese owner, Tiger, and that its name roughly translates to "strong."

The one-off prototype is Tiger's idea for an off-road trophy truck-style racing vehicle that could lead to future versions.

It started its life as a two-door F-150 with a 5.0-liter V8 and has had its frame shortened and fitted with the new aluminum and composite body, which is not actually armored and features a hatchback instead of a bed. The vehicle rides lower than a pickup on 35-inch tires and a suspension system designed for high speed off-road driving.

Its interior is upgraded with two large screen infotainment system displays and new seating front and rear.

The Hamba is being offered without a reserve price or pre-auction estimated value, so the market will decide what it is worth.

Other USSV models, like the F-450 based Rhino GX, have sold for $300,000 and more, depending on their specification.