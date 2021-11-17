Expand / Collapse search
See it: Biden drives 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV, says 'this sucker is something else'

President was visiting GM's Factory Zero plant

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The GMC HUMMER EV was a moon shot Video

GMC HUMMER EV Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser joins Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to discuss the new all-electric pickup and SUV.

The most powerful man in America has now driven America's most powerful truck.

President Biden took the GMC Hummer EV for a test drive at GM's Factory Zero.

President Biden took an electric 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV for a very quick test drive while visiting GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, on Wednesday to celebrate the factory's grand opening and promote government support for electric vehicles.

Biden pulled up next to the white pickup in the diesel-powered Presidential Cadillac "Beast" Limousine and got into the Hummer with GM CEO Mary Barra and a security guard. He then slowly drove it to the end of the parking lot and performed a tight 180-degree turn that was accomplished with the Hummer EV's four-wheel-steering system activated.

Biden appeared to accelerate with full power in the 1,000-horsepower truck.

After pausing for a brief moment, the Hummer EV pulled away with tremendous speed, squatting on its rear suspension.

(White House Pool)

The full-size truck is capable of reaching 60 mph in three seconds using a launch mode called WTF, which GMC says stands for "Watts To Freedom." A GM spokesman has confirmed to Fox News Autos that Biden used it during his run.

"This sucker is something else," Biden said after his test drive.

"This is three times as heavy as my Corvette and three times as fast," he said.

The Hummer EV is the third electrified truck Biden has driven in recent weeks, following the Ford F-150 Lightning and Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon.

This story has been updated with confirmation that Biden had WTF mode engaged

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos