See it: Biden drives 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV, says 'this sucker is something else'

The most powerful man in America has now driven America's most powerful truck.

President Biden took an electric 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV for a very quick test drive while visiting GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, on Wednesday to celebrate the factory's grand opening and promote government support for electric vehicles.

Biden pulled up next to the white pickup in the diesel-powered Presidential Cadillac "Beast" Limousine and got into the Hummer with GM CEO Mary Barra and a security guard. He then slowly drove it to the end of the parking lot and performed a tight 180-degree turn that was accomplished with the Hummer EV's four-wheel-steering system activated.

After pausing for a brief moment, the Hummer EV pulled away with tremendous speed, squatting on its rear suspension.

The full-size truck is capable of reaching 60 mph in three seconds using a launch mode called WTF, which GMC says stands for "Watts To Freedom." A GM spokesman has confirmed to Fox News Autos that Biden used it during his run.

He took one more run before pulling up to reporters and telling them, "This sucker is something else."

"This is three times as heavy as my Corvette and three times as fast," he said.

The Hummer EV is the third electrified truck Biden has driven in recent weeks, following the Ford F-150 Lightning and Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon.

This story has been updated with confirmation that Biden had WTF mode engaged