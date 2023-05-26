Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The 10 best new car deals for Memorial Day weekend

Consumer Reports picks the winners

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Consumer Reports built a $1 million track to test semi-automated driving features Video

Consumer Reports built a $1 million track to test semi-automated driving features

Consumer Reports has opened a new $1 million test track that will be used to evaluate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems like Tesla's Autopilot.

Car dealers are dealing again.

Thanks to improving supplies, the average amount paid for a new car has fallen below the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), and incentives are growing.

There are plenty of discounted models to be found this Memorial Day weekend, but Consumer Reports has highlighted some of the best.

It's restricted its picks to models with high overall scores in its benchmark ratings.

row of Hyundai vehicles

Potential car buyers view Hyundai Motor Co. vehicles on display for sale on the lot of the Keyes Hyundai dealership in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles Jan. 2, 2016.  (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You’re likely to see ads for other models, but they may have come up short in Consumer Reports’ testing," the organization said.

"It is important that shoppers to do their research and not be swayed by the savings alone."

The Consumer Reports top 10 picks include everything from sedans to pickups available for discounts as high as 10% below MSRP.

Below are the best deals listed with the estimated discounts and price ranges for each model line. All of them run through at least May 31:

Chevrolet Equinox 10% ($26,600 - $33,400)

chevy equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a compact SUV. (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet Blazer 8% ($35,100 - $45,700)

chevrolet blazer

The Chevrolet Blazer is a midsize SUV. (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet Traverse 7% ($34,520 - $54,200)

chevrolet traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse is a three-row model. (Chevrolet)

Dodge Charger 7% ($33,200 - $77,900)

dodge charger

The current Dodge Charger will be discontinued at the end of 2023. (Dodge)

Mazda CX-9 7% ($38,750 - $48,460)

mazda cx9

The Mazda CX-9 is being replaced by the CX-90 this year. (Mazda)

Lincoln Corsair 7% ($38,690 - $53,885)

lincoln corsair

The compact Lincoln Corsair was updated for 2023. (Lincoln)

Ford Edge 7% ($37,945 - $46,485)

ford edge

The Ford Edge is a midsize SUV. (Ford)

Ram 1500 6% ($37,410 - $84,355)

ram 1500

The Ram 1500 full-size pickup is available in a wide variety of models. (Ram)

Cadillac XT5 6% ($44,195 - $57,095)

cadillac xt5

The Cadillac XT5 is the brand's bestseller. (Cadillac)

GMC Acadia 6% ($36,800 - $50,600)

gmc acadia

The GMC Acadia is available in the rugged AT4 version. (GMC)

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.