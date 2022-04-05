Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

These are America's favorite pickup trucks

The truck sales race is closer than usual

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Pickup inventories are down and prices up due to the ongoing parts shortages slamming the auto industry, especially semiconductors, but there still has to be a best-seller.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is a high performance version of the F-150.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is a high performance version of the F-150. (Ford)

First quarter results have been reported and the winner is clear, but the truck sales race is one of the closest ever.

The Ford F-Series retained its traditional top spot despite seeing a 31% drop in sales with 140,701 of the full-size trucks delivered to customers during the first three months of 2022.

Ram had the second-best selling truck for the first time for all of 2021 and has held onto that position with 127,116 so far this year, not far ahead of the Chevrolet Silverado's tally
121,107.

However, when you add sales of the GMC Sierra, the Silverado's mechanical clone, GM's total was 177,724.

The list could shake up soon, however, as all of the automakers are seeing a small improvement in semiconductor supplies.

