Trucks
Published

The most powerful 4x4 pickups and SUVs

Powering your way through 4x4 day

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

April 4 isn't a national holiday, unless you're a serious off-roader.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

2021 Ram 1500 TRX (Ram)

Automakers and truck fans have claimed 4/4 as 4x4 Day to celebrate their favorite vehicles and pastime.

In honor of the date, here's a look at some of most-powerful serious 4x4 off-road pickups and SUVs currently available in the U.S. from the major brands.

Nissan Titan Pro-4X

The Nissan Titan Pro-4X features a 400 hp V8.

The Nissan Titan Pro-4X features a 400 hp V8. (Nissan)

The Nissan Titan lineup has one thing in common across its models, including the rugged Pro-4X: A 5.6-liter V8 with 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Video

The Silverado ZR2 features a unique suspension system that makes it the most extreme version of the full-size pickup and is equipped with Chevy's tried and true 6.2-liter V8, which has 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

The Toyota Tundra is all-new for 2022 and the TRD Pro is king of the model's hill. It trades the V8 of the previous generation Tundra for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain that combines the internal combustion engine and an electric motor to put out 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

Ford F-150 Raptor

Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Video

The F-150 Raptor was the original high-speed off-road factory pickup and the latest third-generation model is the fastest yet. It's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 is the most powerful in the F-150 lineup with 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. It'll soon be getting some competition from the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, however, which will be available soon with a 563 hp/775 lb-ft powertrain, if not the Raptor's hardcore equipment.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill Video

It took nearly four decades for Jeep to put a V8 engine in the Wrangler and didn't mess around when if finally did. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 392 cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Hemi V8 rated at a big, round 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Ram 1500 TRX

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

The F-150 Raptor was in a class by itself for a decade until the Ram 1500 TRX showed up with a supercharged Hellcat V8 borrowed from the Dodge Challenger muscle car rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Rivian R1T

Test drive: 2022 Rivian R1T Video

Pedantic truck fans may argue that electric trucks have all-wheel-drive and not 4x4 drivetrains, but the Rivian R1T's four-motor design makes a strong argument for the latter and puts an exclamation point on it with 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque.

GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV's tri-motor powertrain is rated at 1,000 hp.

The GMC Hummer EV's tri-motor powertrain is rated at 1,000 hp. (GMC)

The Hummer EV may only have three motors, but the heavy-duty pickup is currently the most powerful production pickup on sale today with 1,000 hp, 1,200 lb-ft of torque and the ability to accelerate its 9,063 pounds to 60 mph in three seconds.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos