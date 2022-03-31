Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet Silverado police pursuit pickup joins the force

High performance off-road police truck coming soon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Video

Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors Chief Executive Engineer for full-size trucks Jaclyn McQuaid enters The Fox Garage with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu to talk about the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

Criminals will have nowhere to hide from Chevrolet's new police truck.

Chevrolet reveals its first pursuit-rated Silverado.

The Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle is the brand's first pursuit-rated pickup and designed for both high-speed highway driving and off-roading.

The full-size truck is based on the Silverado Z71 and features speed-rated all-terrain tires on 20-inch wheels, an off-road suspension with Rancho shock absorbers, skid plates, a locking rear differential for added traction on slippery surfaces and a 355 hp 5.3-liter V8 with a heavy duty air filter and 16-inch high performance Brembo front brakes. Law enforcement agencies with particularly rugged beats can also order it with a 2-inch suspension lift.

The short-bed pickup is also equipped with an upgraded electrical system to accommodate emergency vehicle electronics, spotlights and easy-clean vinyl interior trim. It also borrows gets electronic driver aids from the civilian Silverado, including pedestrian-detecting automatic emergency brakes, lane keeping assist and optional adaptive cruise control.

The Silverado PPV offers an option to the already available Chevrolet Tahoe PPV SUV and Ford F-150 Police Responder, which is also pursuit-rated. Expect to start seeing them in your rearview mirror late this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos