The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a budget off-road pickup

Hopefully, it won't literally live up to its name.

Ford is launching a new rugged pickup called the F-150 Rattler.

The new model combines the entry-level F-150 XL trim with the FX4 off-road option and some special equipment.

The Rattler features a cloth interior with bronze accents, a standard 4x4 drivetrain with locking rear differential, hill descent control, off-road shocks and skid plates. Unique 18-inch wheels, dual exhaus pipes and Rattler logos on the bedsides and fender vents round out the package.

The Rattler will be offered with SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles and every F-150 engine except for the base 3.3-liter V6. Pricing hasn't been announced, but a 2022 XL SuperCab with the FX4 pkg and a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 currently starts at around $43,000. F-150 Rattler goes on sale this fall.