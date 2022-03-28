The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a budget off-road pickup

Expand / Collapse search
By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the best version yet of Ford's high performance pickup, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it may soon be even better.

Hopefully, it won't literally live up to its name.

The Ford F-150 Rattler is a new entry-level off-road model.

Ford is launching a new rugged pickup called the F-150 Rattler.

The F-150 Rattler is based on the XL trim.

The new model combines the entry-level F-150 XL trim with the FX4 off-road option and some special equipment.

The F-150 Rattler's interior features cloth seats and bronze accents.

The Rattler features a cloth interior with bronze accents, a standard 4x4 drivetrain with locking rear differential, hill descent control, off-road shocks and skid plates. Unique 18-inch wheels, dual exhaus pipes and Rattler logos on the bedsides and fender vents round out the package.

The Rattler will be offered with SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles and every F-150 engine except for the base 3.3-liter V6. Pricing hasn't been announced, but a 2022 XL SuperCab with the FX4 pkg and a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 currently starts at around $43,000. F-150 Rattler goes on sale this fall.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos