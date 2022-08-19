Acura's most controversial model is returning as an EV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Acura ZDX was ahead of its time, but its time may finally have arrived.

Introduced in 2010, the ZDX was one of the first sport utility "coupes" that favored style over maximum utility.

Its chiseled design, small rear doors, cramped rear passenger compartment and limited cargo carrying capacity were a bit much for Acura's audience, however, and just over 6,000 were sold in the U.S. before it was discontinued in 2013.

A decade later, it's getting a second chance to win them over; at least its name is. Acura has announced that a new ZDX will go on sale in 2024 as the brand's first all-electric model.

It is being engineered in collaboration with General Motors and will use GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform that is debuting in an SUV form this year with the Cadillac Lyriq. A Honda called the Prologue will also use the technology.

Acura previewed the new ZDX at Monterey Car Week with a concept called the Precision that features a new type of dramatic styling, with a jutting front end a more formal SUV roofline that has a chrome trim strip that appears to pay homage to its coupe predecessor.

The Precision was designed with fully autonomous driving capability in mind and has a yoke-style steering wheel that retracts when it is in self-driving mode.

Acura has not said if the ZDX will have a similar steering wheel or an autonomous driving function, but it will be offering it in a high performance Type S model that will "put the driver experience first."

A manufacturing location for the ZDX was not announced, but the new federal electric car tax credit program requires qualifying vehicles to be built in North America and Automotive News reported last year that GM would build an electric vehicle for Acura at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where the Lyriq is made.