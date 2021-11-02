Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

$250,0000 Ford Bronco DR debuts in the desert with V8 power

Factory racing truck is a first for the brand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

And you thought regular Ford Broncos were expensive these days!

The Ford Bronco DR goes on sale in fall of 2022.

The Ford Bronco DR goes on sale in fall of 2022. (Ford)

Ford has unveiled a limited edition Bronco DR factory racing truck that will go on sale next year in the mid-$200,000 range.

The desert racer was designed to compete in events like the SCORE Baja 1000, where it will make its competition debut next November.

(Ford)

"Bronco DR exists to give hardcore off-road enthusiasts a Built Wild, turnkey 4x4 to compete in desert racing events, including the unforgiving Baja 1000," Ford Performance Motorsports global Mark Rushbrook said.

"It started with the Bronco four-door – the platform and chassis are production true, and then we modified and optimized every aspect and built the vehicle hardcore off-road enthusiasts want."

The Bronco DR is powered by a 400 hp version of Ford's Coyote 5.0-liter V8.

The Bronco DR is powered by a 400 hp version of Ford's Coyote 5.0-liter V8. (Ford)

The Bronco DR is powered by a 400 hp 5.0-liter V8 that's not available in the street models, which currently offer the choice of turbocharged four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines. It rides on a suspension that provides over 50% more wheel travel than the production truck and uses position-sensitive Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers, as featured on the Ford GT supercar and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 high-performance off-road pickup.

The Bronco DR's Multimatic DSSV shocks provide position-sensitive damping.

The Bronco DR's Multimatic DSSV shocks provide position-sensitive damping. (Ford)

Power is delivered to its 37-inch tires via a 10-speed automatic transmission and Ford F-150 transfer case, while front and rear locking differentials provide maximum traction as needed.

The Bronco DR also comes equipped with a safety cage, two racing sets and a competition data acquisition system.

(Ford)

Ford debuted the truck on the sidelines of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where it is also showcasing a selection of customized Broncos using parts from the Ford Performance and Ford accessories catalogs.

The Fun-Runner was designed by Vaughn Gittin Jr's RTR, which also races Broncos off-road.

The Fun-Runner was designed by Vaughn Gittin Jr's RTR, which also races Broncos off-road. (Ford)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bronco has been one of the hottest vehicles on sale this year, but production issues have limited output and led to some dealers advertising their in-demand trucks for twice the list price, which ranges from around $30,000 to $60,000.

Ford is planning to build just 50 Bronco DR models next year with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fall.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos