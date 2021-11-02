$250,0000 Ford Bronco DR debuts in the desert with V8 power

And you thought regular Ford Broncos were expensive these days!

Ford has unveiled a limited edition Bronco DR factory racing truck that will go on sale next year in the mid-$200,000 range.

The desert racer was designed to compete in events like the SCORE Baja 1000, where it will make its competition debut next November.

"Bronco DR exists to give hardcore off-road enthusiasts a Built Wild, turnkey 4x4 to compete in desert racing events, including the unforgiving Baja 1000," Ford Performance Motorsports global Mark Rushbrook said.

"It started with the Bronco four-door – the platform and chassis are production true, and then we modified and optimized every aspect and built the vehicle hardcore off-road enthusiasts want."

The Bronco DR is powered by a 400 hp 5.0-liter V8 that's not available in the street models, which currently offer the choice of turbocharged four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines. It rides on a suspension that provides over 50% more wheel travel than the production truck and uses position-sensitive Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers, as featured on the Ford GT supercar and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 high-performance off-road pickup.

Power is delivered to its 37-inch tires via a 10-speed automatic transmission and Ford F-150 transfer case, while front and rear locking differentials provide maximum traction as needed.

The Bronco DR also comes equipped with a safety cage, two racing sets and a competition data acquisition system.

Ford debuted the truck on the sidelines of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where it is also showcasing a selection of customized Broncos using parts from the Ford Performance and Ford accessories catalogs.

The Bronco has been one of the hottest vehicles on sale this year, but production issues have limited output and led to some dealers advertising their in-demand trucks for twice the list price, which ranges from around $30,000 to $60,000.

Ford is planning to build just 50 Bronco DR models next year with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fall.