23XI Racing is Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's NASCAR team name

Bubba Wallace will drive the #23 Cup Series car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are turning things up to eleven in NASCAR next season. Twenty-three eleven, to be exact.

(23XI Racing)

The partners have announced the name of the new single-car Cup Series team they’re launching -- with Bubba Wallace as their driver -- will be called 23XI Racing. The name combines the numbers, 23 and 11, the two stars have been best-associated with during their careers and the logo uses a red-and-black color scheme inspired by the Chicago Bulls and Jordan sportswear brand.

The car itself will wear #23, but what car that will be has yet to be revealed.

Expectations are that the team will use a Toyota Camry like Denny Hamlin drives at Joe Gibbs Racing, but an official announcement has not been made.

Wallace currently drives the #43 Chevrolet Camaro at Richard Petty Motorsports that Erik Jones will be taking over next year.

