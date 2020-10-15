NASCAR on "Jeopardy!": Do you know the questions to these 5 answers?

Three out of five ain’t bad.

NASCAR made a pit stop on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, with five drivers providing video clues about the series for a “NASCAR in Vegas” category. The clips were shot during the Cup Series’ recent playoff round at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, and Aric Almirola appeared in the category, which the contestants left for the very end of the first round of questions.

Contestant Alex Switzky answered two out of three correct and Kevin Walsh just one, while no one buzzed in for the $1,000 question. In an oddity for the show, returning champ Walsh was the only contestant to make it to the Final Jeopardy round.

But how do you think you’d do with the NASCAR category? You’ll find the questions below and the answers underneath them if you want to give it a shot. No cheating, please!

(By the way, this isn’t the only recent NASCAR appearance on the show. Las Vegas Winner Kurt Busch had a hilarious take on a question related to his family name. You can click here to read about that.)

$200

“I’m William Byron; My Number 24 car is a Camaro ZL1 1LE by this automaker.”

$400

“I’m Kevin Harvick; I might have only won one NASCAR Cup Series points race in 2007, but I sure did make it count, winning this event, the Super Bowl of stock car racing, by .02 seconds.”

$600

“I’m Brad Keselowski; during my run for the NASCAR season title in 2012, I decided I wanted to go fast, just like Will Ferrell, and win the Aaron’s 499 at this Alabama superspeedway.”

$800

“I’m Jimmie Johnson; I know a little something about coming in first in the First State, having won 11 times at the International Speedway named for this state capital.”

$1,000

“I’m Aric Almirola; I won the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona driving for the Number 43 motor sports team of this NASCAR legend on the 30th anniversary of his 200th win that came on the same track.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Answers:

$200 – Chevrolet

$400 – Daytona 500

$600 – Talladega

$800 – Dover

$1,000 – Richard Petty