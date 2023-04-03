Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

The 2024 Ford Mustang's 'drift brake' is ready to rock

New feature makes it easy to drive the Mustang sideways

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2024 5.0 V8 is the most powerful ever

The 2024 Ford Mustang is coming at you fast.

And sideways.

The new pony car goes on sale this summer and Ford is showing off one of its signature features.

It's an electronic drift brake that can lock up the rear wheels to make it easier to initiate a drift, like those seen in the Formula Drift racing series.

SMOKING: NEW TECH LETS FORD'S CLEAN ELECTRIC CARS BURN RUBBER

The 2024 Ford Mustang has an electronic drift brake.

The feature works like an emergency brake, but has been programmed to provide three times as much braking force, which can be adjusted depending on the driver's skill.

The drift brake is operated with an emergency brake-style handle.

The brake was developed with the help of Ford Performance driver and two-time Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., who will be returning to the series this year in a racing version of the 2024 Mustang that was revealed on Sunday.

Professional drift racer Vaughn Gittin Jr. helped develop the drift brake.

The competition car was built by Gittin's RTR Vehicles performance parts company, the letters standing for his motto: Ready to Rock.

"I’m excited to announce not only that I will be back behind the wheel of a competition Mustang RTR with our signature aggressive styling and serious performance updates but I’m also thrilled that Ford and RTR have worked tirelessly to make something special with the new electronic drift brake," Gittin said.

The RTR Motorsports Formula Drift Spec 5-FD competition Mustang will compete in the Formula Drift series.

Gittin's race car is a fully modified version with a specially engineered suspension and RTR's signature polygonal air intakes incorporated into the grille.

The engine specifications haven't been released, but his last car used a 900 hp V8 built by Roush Performance.

The racing car has a mechanical drift brake actuated by a metal trellis-style handle.

The car uses a metal trellis style handle for its mechanical drift brake.

The RTR Mustang will be making its debut at the April 7-8 season-opening Formula Drift event in Long Beach, Calf., where RTR Motorsports drivers Chelsea DeNofa, Adam LZ and James Deane will be competing, and Gitting will join the team for the second round in Braselton, Ga., the weekend of May 11-13.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.