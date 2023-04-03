The 2024 Ford Mustang's 'drift brake' is ready to rock

The 2024 Ford Mustang is coming at you fast.

And sideways.

The new pony car goes on sale this summer and Ford is showing off one of its signature features.

It's an electronic drift brake that can lock up the rear wheels to make it easier to initiate a drift, like those seen in the Formula Drift racing series.

The feature works like an emergency brake, but has been programmed to provide three times as much braking force, which can be adjusted depending on the driver's skill.

The brake was developed with the help of Ford Performance driver and two-time Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., who will be returning to the series this year in a racing version of the 2024 Mustang that was revealed on Sunday.

The competition car was built by Gittin's RTR Vehicles performance parts company, the letters standing for his motto: Ready to Rock.

"I’m excited to announce not only that I will be back behind the wheel of a competition Mustang RTR with our signature aggressive styling and serious performance updates but I’m also thrilled that Ford and RTR have worked tirelessly to make something special with the new electronic drift brake," Gittin said.

Gittin's race car is a fully modified version with a specially engineered suspension and RTR's signature polygonal air intakes incorporated into the grille.

The engine specifications haven't been released, but his last car used a 900 hp V8 built by Roush Performance.

The car uses a metal trellis style handle for its mechanical drift brake.

The RTR Mustang will be making its debut at the April 7-8 season-opening Formula Drift event in Long Beach, Calf., where RTR Motorsports drivers Chelsea DeNofa, Adam LZ and James Deane will be competing, and Gitting will join the team for the second round in Braselton, Ga., the weekend of May 11-13.