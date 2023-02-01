See it: Electric SUV drifts 4.6 miles on ice for new record

Skoda gets the drift.

The Volkswagen-owned Czech automaker has claimed the Guinness record for longest continuous drift on ice with one of its electric SUVs.

The feat was accomplished on a circular track built on a frozen lake in Sweden.

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is a compact electric SUV built on the same platform as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron that are sold in the U.S.

The performance-oriented model features an all-wheel-drive system with 302 horsepower.

The car was driven by British automotive journalist Richard Meaden, who, after several attempts, was able to cover 4.6 miles without breaking the drift.

Meaden held the car in the drift for 39 laps of the 188.5-meter track, which took 15 minutes and 58 seconds at an average speed of 30 mph.

Guinness marked it down for two records, the longest continuous drift on ice and the longest continuous drift on ice in an electric vehicle.

However, it was far short of the longest drift ever.

That record is held by a team from BMW, which used an M5 sedan to drift for 232.5 miles on a wet skidpad in 2018.

The stunt required a second car to drift alongside it and refuel it midway through the attempt, which earned a second record for longest twin drift at 49.25 miles.