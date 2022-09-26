2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed with the most diesel power it's ever had

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chevrolet Silverado HD is being refreshed for 2024.

The heavy-duty pickup has been restyled and updated with more capability and technology.

The 2024 Silverado 2500 and Silverado 3500 both feature a redesigned front end with toned-down grille compared to the current trucks and C-shaped light bars bracketing the headlights.

The interiors also get a new dashboard with styling borrowed from the Silverado 1500 that debuted in 2022, including its widescreen infotainment system display and improved trim materials.

The new cabin layout will come standard on all trims from LT to the top of the line High Country, while the entry level WT (work truck) will retain the current truck's design.

The 2024 model carries-over the Silverado HD's gasoline 6.6-liter V8, still rated at 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque, but gets an updated turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 that features a new combustion system, turbocharger and power controllers to increase its output to 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque. That's up from 455 hp and 910 lb-ft and makes it the model's most powerful diesel offering ever. Absent from the options list is an all-electric powertrain like the upcoming light duty Silverado EV has.

The Silverado 2500 diesel's maximum towing capacity has been increased to 22,500 pounds while the Silverado 3500 dually remains at 36,000 pounds, despite the extra power.

Chevrolet said a small percentage of owners tow over 30,000 pounds and focused on other areas rather than working to increase it in order to claim bragging rights from the Ram HD, which has a 37,100-pound rating.

The Silverado boasts a host of new technologies aimed at improving its towing capability, including a blind spot monitor and an adaptive cruise control system that work with a trailer attached, a trailer camera system that provides 14 different views, and a gross combined weight rating alert that lets the driver know if their truck and trailer have been overloaded for its specifications.

Chevrolet says it has the highest share of retail heavy duty pickup customers and is adding a dressy Midnight Edition version of the top of the line High Country luxury model that features blacked out trim and the choice of 20-inch or 22-inch wheels. An off-road Silverado HD ZR2 will be introduced later in the model year. Details have not been released, but it will be in the same vein as the Silverado 1500 ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 with a special suspension and other high performance upgrades.

Production of the 2023 truck is scheduled to start in the first half of 2023 and pricing will be announced closer to when deliveries begin.