The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition is a pricey police truck for everyone

It may be the ultimate getaway SUV.

The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show is a very sporty utility vehicle equipped with parts from the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle.

The enhanced version of the Tahoe RST includes a 433 hp 6.2-liter V8 that's 13 hp more powerful than the regular RST's and a standard all-wheel-drive system.

It also gets the same suspension setup found on the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, plus a lowered ride height and upgraded Brembo brakes with a more responsive pedal.

The full-size truck can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.78 seconds and hit a top speed of 124 mph.

"We have carefully tuned this vehicle to handle speed with confidence and control that is immediately apparent behind the wheel," chief engineer Dominique Lester said.

It comes with the Tahoe's luxury package instead of the police spec vinyl upholstery and trim, however.

The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds — the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle," Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said.

The Performance Edition will be offered as a $8,525 option on the $70,415 Tahoe RST when deliveries begin at the end of this year.